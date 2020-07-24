Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,510,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,608,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,339,000 after buying an additional 638,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,870,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,435,000 after buying an additional 260,589 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 815 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $154,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $152,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $511,653.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,572.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,791 shares of company stock worth $18,643,326. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

VEEV opened at $254.04 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $263.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.30, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

