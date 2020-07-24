Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Insider Sells $98,600.00 in Stock

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,800.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VAPO stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vapotherm Inc has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of -1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Vapotherm from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

