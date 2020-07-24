Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

