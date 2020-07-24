Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

