ValuEngine Downgrades Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) to Sell

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered Techtronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of TTNDY stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances in Hong Kong, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

