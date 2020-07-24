V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $115,335.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $117,495.00.

On Monday, July 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $111,705.00.

On Friday, July 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $109,785.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $109,815.00.

On Monday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $109,920.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $323,235.00.

On Monday, June 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $107,790.00.

On Friday, June 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $106,005.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $66,930.00.

CorVel stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

