Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $323.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.
