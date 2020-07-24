USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.70-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 4,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $387,327.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,709.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $55,048.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,131.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,071 shares of company stock worth $54,179,888 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

