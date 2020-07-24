USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.70-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.50.
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 4,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $387,327.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,709.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $55,048.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,131.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,071 shares of company stock worth $54,179,888 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
