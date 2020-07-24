USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.70-5.25 EPS.

Shares of USNA opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Guest sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $649,297.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,916.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Walter Noot sold 9,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $849,617.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,571 shares in the company, valued at $849,617.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 669,071 shares of company stock worth $54,179,888. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

