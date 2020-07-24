US Capital Advisors Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

SWN opened at $2.58 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 132,456 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 597,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 343,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 168,520 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 402,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 331,702 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 29,378 shares during the period.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

