US Capital Advisors Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $171.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 6.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 168.68%. The firm had revenue of $246.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

