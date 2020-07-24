United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in United States Cellular by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 762.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $1,366,800.00. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,402 shares in the company, valued at $510,422.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,446. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.60. United States Cellular Corp has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.30 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

