Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $202.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

UNP opened at $175.00 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

