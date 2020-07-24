Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $651,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 137.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UN opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of research firms have commented on UN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

