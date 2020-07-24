Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.83) target price on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 730 ($8.98) to GBX 800 ($9.84) in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 874.29 ($10.76).

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

LON:UDG opened at GBX 737.50 ($9.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. Udg Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 846 ($10.41). The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 721.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 696.28.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.