UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

UBS Group stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

