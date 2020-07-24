UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,743,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,596,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 115.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

