Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,597 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 109.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 190,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

