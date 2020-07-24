Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $36.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Twitter from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of TWTR opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $62,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,334 shares of company stock worth $2,715,386 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

