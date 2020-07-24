Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $33.00 at Mizuho

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.51.

Twitter stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.79. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $62,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,386. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $2,468,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

