Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at UBS Group

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.35% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWTR. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Twitter stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. Twitter’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,386 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,492,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $626,106,000 after buying an additional 543,601 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,471,000 after buying an additional 888,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,219,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Twitter by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,630,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $113,873,000 after buying an additional 151,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 23.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after buying an additional 703,973 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

