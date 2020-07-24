Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. China International Capital decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twitter from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,334 shares of company stock worth $2,715,386. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,492,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $626,106,000 after purchasing an additional 543,601 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $396,471,000 after acquiring an additional 888,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $224,219,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Twitter by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,630,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $113,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after buying an additional 703,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.