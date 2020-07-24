Turbo Global Partners’ Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 27th (OTCMKTS:TREBU)

Turbo Global Partners’ (OTCMKTS:TREBU) quiet period will end on Monday, July 27th. Turbo Global Partners had issued 45,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Turbo Global Partners Company Profile

There is no company description available for Trebia Acquisition Corp.

