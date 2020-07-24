Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $497,661.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $565,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock worth $843,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Trimble by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 166,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Trimble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 325,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

