Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) PT Lowered to $0.90 at CIBC

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $0.95 to $0.90 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.02.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.