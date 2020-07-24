Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) PT Lowered to $0.90 at CIBC

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $0.95 to $0.90 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.02.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

