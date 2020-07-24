Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TPCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Huber Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tribune Publishing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Tribune Publishing has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.92). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

