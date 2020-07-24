TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPH. JMP Securities started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

