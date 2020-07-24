TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPH. JMP Securities started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
