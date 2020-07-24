Travelers Companies Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $10.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

TRV opened at $118.61 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

