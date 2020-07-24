Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,536 put options on the company. This is an increase of 739% compared to the average daily volume of 1,136 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Huazhu Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Huazhu Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -131.96 and a beta of 1.60. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. Bank of America cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. China International Capital raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.96.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

