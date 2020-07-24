Traders Purchase High Volume of Equitable Call Options (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 7,009 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 730% compared to the average volume of 844 call options.
Shares of EQH opened at $20.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.78.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
