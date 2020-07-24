Traders Purchase High Volume of Equitable Call Options (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 7,009 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 730% compared to the average volume of 844 call options.

Shares of EQH opened at $20.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

