Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,043 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 491% compared to the typical daily volume of 515 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 830.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after acquiring an additional 736,531 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 417.0% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 384,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 310,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 147.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 81,256 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 98.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $2,173,000.

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

