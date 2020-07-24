Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,623 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,330% compared to the average volume of 463 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

LKQ stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in LKQ by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in LKQ by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

