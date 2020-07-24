Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,192 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,261% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.37. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $34,688.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rowe increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.