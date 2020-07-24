Traders Buy High Volume of Horizon Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,306 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 400% compared to the typical volume of 661 call options.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 104,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,989,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $1,265,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,936,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,507 shares of company stock valued at $17,955,907. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,682,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 807,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,451,000 after acquiring an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,932,000 after acquiring an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after buying an additional 759,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after buying an additional 91,168 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $61.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

