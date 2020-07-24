Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Tractor Supply updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.15-1.35 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $146.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $154.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $1,350,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,980 shares of company stock worth $28,363,161 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

