Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $160.00 at Guggenheim

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $154.48.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $1,350,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,980 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,161. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,400 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $113,249,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $46,581,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 47.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,635,000 after purchasing an additional 425,641 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
