Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $160.00 at Guggenheim

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $154.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $1,350,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,980 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,161. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,400 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $113,249,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $46,581,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 47.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,635,000 after purchasing an additional 425,641 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

