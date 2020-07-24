Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $614,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,980 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,161 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $146.00 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $154.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.30. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

