Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $263.81 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.74. The firm has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

