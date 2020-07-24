Tower Bridge Advisors Takes $439,000 Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in VF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in VF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in VF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. VF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

VFC stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

