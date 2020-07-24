Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 3,800 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $2,157,509,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,097 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

