Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 2,800 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,355,000 after buying an additional 152,112 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,378,000 after buying an additional 495,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $64.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

