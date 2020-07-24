Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 12,169 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,169 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

