Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,572.02.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,516.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,461.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,370.32. The firm has a market cap of $1,068.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

