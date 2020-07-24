Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $198.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $57.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

