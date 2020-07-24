Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 9,118 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $312.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

