Tower Bridge Advisors Invests $256,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in Comerica by 4.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra downgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

