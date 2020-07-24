Tower Bridge Advisors Has $660,000 Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 129,888 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on QSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

NYSE:QSR opened at $56.99 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.