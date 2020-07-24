Tower Bridge Advisors Has $483,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,719,000 after buying an additional 15,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $787,934,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $627,973,000 after buying an additional 3,103,199 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.21.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

