Tower Bridge Advisors Has $340,000 Holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Mongodb were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mongodb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Mongodb by 40.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $49,256.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,759.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,998 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $1,113,954.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,148.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

MDB opened at $206.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.35 and a 200-day moving average of $172.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $243.92.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

