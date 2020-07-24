Tower Bridge Advisors Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.90.

CHKP stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $130.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

